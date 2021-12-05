Atlanta gas shortage | Here's how many stations are without gas in the metro area

Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy reported the figure early Wednesday morning.

ATLANTA — A run on gasoline following a ransomware attack on a major East Coast oil pipeline began in full on Tuesday and has continued into Wednesday morning, reportedly leaving a solid majority of metro Atlanta gas stations without any fuel.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with the industry tracking firm GasBuddy, reported 60% of metro Atlanta stations were without gas early Wednesday.

In potentially positive sign, he noted that number had remained relatively consistent through the overnight hours.

That compared to figures De Haan reported in some North Carolina cities, such as Charlotte and Raleigh, north of 70%.

A flood of traffic to the GasBuddy website caused it to crash early Wednesday, but before that its gas tracker tool showed at least some stations around Atlanta had gone green overnight thanks to restocking efforts.

Nearly 60% of gas stations in metro Atlanta are without gasoline, but that number has held steady since 1am or so. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

As the run on gas began to really take hold on Tuesday, 11Alive's Chenue Her reported some stations simply began to close.

One station manager, Raton Das, told Chenue that he bagged up the pumps because his gasoline delivery didn't show up. He had no idea when his pumps would be restocked.

“This is the first time this is happening to my gas station in Atlanta,” he said. “The store’s open because I have to sell groceries but that’s all I’m doing right now. I cannot close my store because I have to pay my rent.”