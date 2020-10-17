61-year-old Marietta man struck, killed while crossing I-75 on foot

Police said there was no indication as to why Earl Townsend was trying to cross the freeway at the time.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 61-year-old man crossing Interstate 75 on foot was struck and killed by a vehicle driving southbound on the freeway at Delk Road on Friday night, according to Marietta Police.

According to Officer Joshua Madison, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m.

Madison said there was no indication as to why Earl Townsend of Marietta was crossing I-75 at the time. He said that as Townsend was crossing the interstate, a Chevrolet Trax, driven by 26-year-old Iyesha Morris of Austell, struck him.

Townsend was declared dead on the scene, Madison said.

The Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is continuing to investigate the incident, Madison said.