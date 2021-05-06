67-year-old LaGrange woman shot, killed at home

Lonnie Easter was murdered at a LaGrange home shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a LaGrange home Saturday.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:42 a.m. at a home at 700 DeGroat Street. When officers arrived, they found Lonnie Easter, 67, lying in the doorway of the home.

LaGrange Police said Easter was killed after being shot at least once.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there are not any suspects in custody at this time.