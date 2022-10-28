Grandmother, 7 other family members escape house fire in Atlanta

A total of 10 people live in the home, including three children.

ATLANTA — Family members rescued an 83-year-old grandmother on Friday after their house went up in flames in the southeast part of the city.

Willene Davis can't walk and has to use a wheelchair to get around. She lives at 975 Stonewall Dr. with nine other family members, including three children.

"They took my hand like a little child and pulled me out," Davis said.

She later described that one of her family members was in the front of her wheelchair and another behind working on getting her out safely.

The family said the fire broke out around 8 a.m when a lamp was knocked over, and there were only seven people in the home. The three children were off at school, family members said.

Atlanta Fire Emergency and Rescue Department were at the home but have not confirmed the cause of the fire but it has been put out. The family said no one was hurt, but the home is a total loss, with part of the roof collapsed.

