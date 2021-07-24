x
1 dead, 6 injured in early morning boating accident at Lake Tobesofkee

Coroner Leon Jones says two victims were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with skull fractures. One of them died.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead and six others are injured after a boating accident on Sandy Beach at Lake Tobesofkee.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened just after 2 a.m.

Two of the seven victims were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with skull fractures.

Jones said around 7 a.m. Saturday that one of the two people taken to the hospital later died from blunt force trauma.

He identified the victim as 22-year-old William Childs. There is currently no word on the conditions of the other victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

