DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — It doesn't need to be Halloween for William Wright to dress up like a police officer.

The 7-year-old idolizes law enforcement and wears something cop-related almost every day. But, a chance encounter with a Georgia officer took that admiration to a whole new level.

Wright was driving through Douglas County with family and met Lt. Tim Sword over lunch.

“He was special. He seemed special. And I just connected with him,” Sword told 11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross. “I call him Sir William.”

The officer talked to William for about half an hour and got his home address from his mom. Sword spent the next few months getting things together.

“Pencils, rulers, badges, coloring book,” Sword listed. “Then I got with the fire department to send him some hats.”

Opening the care package was better than Christmas morning for Wright.

“I was so excited! Can I show you some stuff that I got,” he asked, showing off his new gear on FaceTime, because he lives in Pennsylvania. “This is a badge, see this is one of them on me.”

But it wasn't just stuff. Sword also sent Wright a letter, giving him some life advice too.

“That he should always honor his mother and daddy. Be respectful to your elders. Be kind to all,” Sword explained.

Wright’s mom sent Sword a video of him reading the letter, and the 20-year veteran of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office admits, he teared up.

“It just means a lot,” Sword said. “I just want the community to know that we are here for them.”

Wright's parents said Sword's kindness to their son means more to them than he could ever know.

“It was overwhelming just to see the goodness that's out there,” Wright’s mom said. “The goodness and the kindness of people. Thank you so much Lt. Sword and all first responders in Georgia.”

Wright and Sword talk on the phone and over email, and they joke they'll meet up again next year at the same Zaxby's where they first met for lunch for more life advice.

PHOTOS | Little boy loves law enforcement

Photos: Little boy loves law enforcement

© 2018 WXIA