GAINESVILLE, Ga. – It’s been seven years since Thomas E. Funk, Jr. went missing from his Gainesville home. With no new leads, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to take another look at his case.

Funk was last seen by his roommate at 2524 Oconee Circle on Oct. 1, 2011. When the roommate woke up the next morning, Funk was gone – but his cellphone and vehicle were still at the home.

Several days before he went missing, Funk was treated for a foot injury after an accident with a circular saw, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Police describe Funk as a white male, with brown hair, blue eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 155 pounds. As of this year, he is 54 years old.

Hall County Sheriff officials have continued to investigate Funk’s disappearance, even using search dogs several times this year. However, detectives have no leads in this case.

Anyone with information about Funk’s disappearance is asked to call Investigator Blake Farr with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at 770-297-5501.

