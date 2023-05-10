77-year-old dies after being hit by train in LaGrange, police say

When officers arrived, they found William Stargell lying next to the track. Investigators believe he was hit by the train.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 77-year-old man died last Saturday after police said he was hit by a train in LaGrange.

Police were called at around 7:45 p.m. after a body was spotted along the railroad tracks at McGee and Addie Streets.

