77-year-old dies after being hit by train in LaGrange, police say

When officers arrived, they found William Stargell lying next to the track. Investigators believe he was hit by the train.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 77-year-old man died last Saturday after police said he was hit by a train in LaGrange.

Police were called at around 7:45 p.m. after a body was spotted along the railroad tracks at McGee and Addie Streets. 

When officers arrived, they found William Stargell lying next to the track. Police tried to save his life “but were not successful,” according to a release.  

Investigators believe Stargell was hit by a train, later dying from his injuries. If you have any information about the incident, call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

