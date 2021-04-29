The 20-year-old from Delaware County died last month days after an alleged hazing incident off-campus at a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced charges against eight people in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware County, died last month days after an alleged hazing incident off-campus at a Pi Kappa Alpha event that involved alcohol.

According to his family, Foltz's blood alcohol content was 0.394. A coroner ruled Foltz died of "fatal ethanol intoxication during hazing incident.” The manner of death was said to be an “accident – college fraternity induction ritual.”

The eight people indicted on Thursday include:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware

Daylen Dunson, 20 of Cleveland

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Sylvania

Krinn faces first-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Dunson faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Henricksen faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Caldwell faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Sweeney faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Prizel faces third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Lehane faces tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws and obstructing official business.

Boyers faces hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson said the misdemeanor charges against Boyers would be dismissed for the present time.

All eight are expected to appear in court on May 19.

On April 9, the university permanently expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus.

Attorneys for Foltz's family released the following statement: