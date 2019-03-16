ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department said the Red Cross has stepped in to help four families displaced by a fire on Saturday morning.

According to Matt Driver of AFD, they were called to the Abby Ridge Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 6:17 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor of the building.

"When crews arrived on the scene they did an excellent job and did a quick knock down, saved a lot of the apartments." Driver said. "We maintained the fire to the center apartment where it originated at."

Families displaced from Abby Ridge Apartments fire

Six units were damaged, Driver said. The bottom floor was mainly affected by water damage.

Driver said four families, which included eight children and seven adults, were displaced from the fire.

Fortunately, everyone inside made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The fire is still being investigated.

