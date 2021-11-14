Vigil held for 8-year-old killed in shooting incident

Family of Kayden Jones says the boy is expected to be buried in Florida

ATLANTA — Family, friends and neighbors released red and blue balloons to the heavens on a cold November night, less than 24 hours after a boy died as a result of a shooting incident.

"Long live Kayden," the crowd chanted outside the apartment, located on Alison Court, where eight-year-old Kayden Jones lost his life. A line of candles formed the letters "LLK," symbolizing the thematic phrase of Sunday's vigil. Balloons and a poster had messages written on them, with a Spiderman mask and stuffed lamb completing the makeshift memorial.

South Fulton Police would not provide more details about the incident, though family and neighbors believe it was an accidental shooting. No charges have been filed in the case.

Shatavious Jackson said she had seen Kayden hours before he died. Her daughter was in second grade with Kayden at Cascade Elementary, and the two would ride the bus, play and eat ice cream together.

"We've been crying all night, all morning," Jackson said. "How can you constantly keep trying to explain and get another seven or eight-year-old to understand their friend is gone? How can you say your friend is never coming back or it'll be ok?"

Stevie Rogers lives directly below Kayden's family's apartment. She said Kayden and his family moved in a few months ago. Rogers said she heard a single gunshot above her Saturday night, followed by a thump.

"I heard the shot, but I wasn't thinking it was upstairs because that's common around here," Rogers said. "You're always hearing shots. If you’ve got guns in your house, you can’t say what your baby will do. My grandbaby is the same age, [Kayden] played with my grandson and everything. Humble little baby, he had wisdom with him. He was blessed.”

Jackson said Kayden's loss impacted the community in the short time he lived there.

"Me as a mother, I'm sorry," Jackson said. "I'm sorry this happened. I don't know how it happened, why it happened, we're not to question. But I'm sorry. I would want [Kayden's family] to still be happy, to feel as if he’s here because he is here. He’s here, in them. I’m going to be here for them.”

According to Kayden's family, the boy's body will go back to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where Kayden is originally from. He will have funeral services there and be buried in a casket decorated with his pictures and Spiderman paraphernalia.



