Family identifies 8-year-old killed in shooting incident at apartment near Langford Parkway

Family members have identified the 8-year-old boy as Kayden Jones.

ATLANTA — An 8-year-old is dead following a shooting incident Saturday night at an apartment complex on Allison Court between Campbellton Road and Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway.

Authorities have not yet released how the incident happened.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear that the boy died. Stevie Rodgers, who lives in the apartment, said the family feels devastated.

She also said the family has lived at the apartment complex for a few months and had two boys, ages 8 and 14.

"They're good people. They just moved here from Alabama, the mom worked, the dad worked. The kids were in school. They seemed to be handling their life. They got to know the babies and stuff out here. Everybody got to know them," Rodgers said.

Neighbors that spoke to 11Alive said they believe this was an accidental shooting, after speaking with the family. Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Neighbors said a vigil is being held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to honor the life and memory of Kayden.