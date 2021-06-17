82-year-old man struck, killed in Dunwoody

The pedestrian, who has been identified as John Large, 82, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are asking for information about a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian at Vermack Road at Parliament Drive on Wednesday.

At 5:39 p.m., DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to a person struck by a car at the intersection. Officers arrived minutes later and found a pedestrian unresponsive on the ground, according to a release sent to 11Alive.

Bystanders at the location told officers they had conducted life-saving measures prior to the arrival of DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Police report the driver of the vehicle, an 83-year-old Sandy Springs resident, immediately stopped and remained at the scene.