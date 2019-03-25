COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An 82-year-old is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash, police say.

It happened at the intersection of C.H. James Parkway at Humphries Hill Road around 3 p.m., according to police.

Investigators say a black Ford F-150 was traveling south on C.H. James Parkway and was approaching the intersection with Humphries Hill Road. However, at the same time, authorities say the driver of a gray Nissan Rogue going north tried to turn left onto Humphries Hill Road and crashed into the front of the Ford.

The impact of the crash killed 82-year-old Francis E. Walls of Atlanta, who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Nissan. She was pronounced dead on scene. First responders took the driver of the Nissan, 62-year-old Shelley K. Wimpey of Douglasville to Grady Hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The 20-year-old driver of the Ford truck was also hurt in the crash, but he was treated on scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and there's been no word on possible charges, if any.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

MORE NEWS