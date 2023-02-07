After 82 years, Georgia sailor to be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery

The remains of John M. Donald will be laid to rest after he was killed over 80 years ago during the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

BALL GROUND, Ga. — A recently-identified Georgia sailor who was killed 82 years ago, will now be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, according to a news release from the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office.

The remains of Navy Shipfitter 3rd Class John M. Donald will be buried Thursday. The 28-year-old was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Donald, who was initially from Ball Ground, Ga., went unidentified for over 70 years until his remains were disinterred in 2015. DNA was taken from the remains and compared to the DNA of family members whose loved ones served on the USS Oklahoma, the release said.

A match was found and Donald was accounted for in April of 2018.

Donald was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The Oklahoma received multiple torpedo hits, causing it to capsize. The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Donald.

Since 2015, 355 U.S. servicemen have been identified using DNA profiling, according to the release. The U.S. Navy offers payment for the servicemen's funeral expenses, which include family travel and lodging for three "blood family members."