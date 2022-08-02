Traffic Alert: I-85 northbound shut down near airport

ATLANTA — If you are heading toward Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this morning, you'll want to be aware of a major traffic issue.

A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 85 at Old National Highway right before you get to Riverdale Road in South Fulton. It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

If you live on the southside or are trying to get to the airport, you can take I-85 north to Flat Shoals Road, head east to Old National Highway and then take that back to I-285. Another alternate would be to take Highway 29/Roosevelt Highway around the crash.