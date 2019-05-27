DUBLIN, Ga. — A West Laurens 8th grader is dead after being ejected from a car during a wreck.
It happened Sunday on Roundtree Road around 3:30 p.m.
Georgia State Patrol says a 19-year-old driver lost control of his car on the unpaved road, and it overturned ejecting 14-year-old Brandon Jones.
Neither were wearing seatbelts.
Jones died at the scene, and the unnamed driver is recovering from minor injuries.
