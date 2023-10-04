9-year-old boy dies after being hit by car, South Fulton Police say

This is the second incident where authorities investigated after a child was struck by a car on Wednesday.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 9-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at 4:45 p.m. at the 2200 block of Creel Rd. Google Maps shows the location is a neighborhood that is off Old National Highway.

South Fulton Police added the driver of the car was not arrested but did not provide any other details at this time.

The police department said its investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier in the day, authorities said a 9-year-old girl was also hit by a car while getting off a school bus on Bromack Drive.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools said the girl was a student at Cleveland Avenue Elementary. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two separate, unrelated incidents where the children were hit by cars are about 20 minutes away from each other, according to Google Maps.

