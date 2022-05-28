9-year-old girl attacked by cougar in Washington

Washington Fish and Wildlife confirmed that a girl was attacked Saturday near Fruitland.

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year old girl was attacked by a cougar Saturday morning at a kids camp near Fruitland, according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. this morning. The girl's condition is unknown, but WDFW said the cougar has been killed.

Officials say they're beginning their investigation into what caused the attack. The animal has been taken for testing.

According to WDFW, this is the first cougar attack in Washington state this year.

WDFW says cougar attacks are extremely rare in Washington. In the past 100 years, there have only 20 cougar attacks in the state. Cougar attacks have only resulted in two know deaths in that same period of time.

If you do encounter a cougar here are some important tips to prevent an attack:

Don't run. Face the cougar. Talk to it firmly while slowly backing away.

Do not take your eyes off the cougar or turn your back. Do not crouch down or try to hide.

Try to appear larger than the cougar. Get above it. If wearing a jacket, hold it open to further increase your apparent size.

If the cougar does not flee, be more assertive. Shout, wave your arms and throw anything you have available.

If the cougar attacks, fight back. Be aggressive and try to stay on your feet. Cougars have been driven away by people who have fought back.