9-year-old girl hit by car while getting off school bus, APS says

ATLANTA — A 9-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car while getting off a school bus on Wednesday, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

Officials said the girl was a student from Cleveland Avenue Elementary School. The incident itself happened on Bromack Drive.

Right now, there is very little additional information.

However, we do know from school officials that the girl has "non-life-threatening injuries."

There is no word on the driver of the vehicle that hit the 9-year-old.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.