9-year-old, teen hit by utility truck while on scooter

They both were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but their condition is unknown.

ATLANTA — A child and teenager are in the hospital after they were hit by a utility truck Tuesday morning.

According to Atlanta police, the 18-year-old and 9-year-old were riding on a scooter together when they were struck by the truck at the intersection of Fletcher Street and Ira Street Southwest. The location of that intersection is near Pittman Park.

They both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their specific condition hasn't been released.

Police said the driver involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers. They said they are not anticipating charges for the truck driver.