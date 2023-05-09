9 years since Putnam County couple killed

Russell and Shirley Dermond were killed at their home back in May of 2014.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been nine years since a Putnam County couple was found murdered at their Lake Oconee home.

Russell and Shirley Dermond were killed at their home back in May of 2014. Russell Dermond, who was 88 years old at the time, was found in the garage of his Eatonton lakefront home.

Investigators said that his remains were found decapitated, and his head has still not been found.

Ten days later, Shirley Dermond’s remains were found near a Lake Oconee dam. The 88-year-old’s remains were left in the water, just five miles from the home.

Since then, the case has run cold. Putnam County deputies have interviewed hundreds of people but haven’t found a lead. In the sheriff's last update on the case, he said there were no fingerprints, foreign DNA or eyewitnesses.

Last year, the sheriff’s office announced they received cell phone data that may help the case, but so far, there haven't been any updates.