ROSWELL, Ga. — The 911 call that was placed after a K-9 officer bit a veterinary technician has been released.

The incident happened on Dec. 4 at the Roswell VCA Pets are People Too facility on Sun Valley Drive.

Caller: I just called animal control, they told me I need to get a report done for a dog bite that happened to us today.

The caller explains to the 911 operator he was transferred to her line.

Caller: So we had a K-9 of Fulton Sheriff Department attack an employee today at an animal hospital.

The dispatcher asked the caller for their address and the name of the vet hospital. Officials told 11Alive that during the attack, two veterinary technicians were handling a Fulton County Sheriff's Office K-9 earlier when the dog, Ian, suddenly attacked one of them.

Dispatcher: Was the employee bit?

Caller: Yes, severely.

Authorities said the dog bit her in the arm and face.

After the dispatcher asks a few more questions, she tells the caller she will send someone to the location

A police report obtained by 11Alive said the woman was held in the dog's grips for about two to three minutes because, after he attacked her, no one knew the commands to get him to release. When Ian was deputized, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release saying the dog was trained to respond to commands in Czech. The vet employees were unaware of that, the police report says.

Bodycam video shows the woman's co-worker describing the incident to police.

She explains that she and her coworker were putting a nametag on the dog when the attack occurred.

"Each dog has like a nametag that we put on them. We went back there to put his on and she was in there, I was in the back of the cage and she was in the front, and I slipped it around his collar and he just like grabbed ... but nobody knows the command so he wouldn't drop," she tells Roswell Police officers in the body camera video. "I just choked him until he finally let go."

She describes how staff struggled to stop the dog.

"We were sitting there, we didn't know what to do, he just had her on the floor," she said.

Last week, 11Alive learned the K-9, which has been with the sheriff's office since 2017, has never been the subject of any previous problems. The county said a supervisor checked out the dog after the attack and that he appeared to be fine. He's still certified and will be up for his re-certification soon.

