ATLANTA — A 911 call released by authorities sheds more light on the moments a Furman student from Atlanta apparently collapsed and died during a trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina last weekend.

Officials say sophomore Caroline Smith was visiting the island for a university-sanctioned fraternity event on the night of April 5.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Smith died, but a 911 call placed around the time she collapsed seem to suggest that she fell and hit her head before being knocked unconscious. (Click here to listen to the full call)

“I need an EMT," the caller tells the dispatcher. "I think this girl is dying. I think she fell and hit her head.”

The dispatcher asks for the caller's address, but he's unable to find it in his phone and tells the operator he has to call back. He hangs up on the line. After a few moments, the call picks back up.

“The girl slipped and hit her head,” he tells the operator. “I just found her. She was back here.”

“You told me she fell. Did you see her fall? Did she tell you she fell?” the operator asks.

“No. Someone was back her with her and he said she fell,” he responds.

The operator continues to ask questions about Smith's condition.

“Is she awake?”

“No, she’s not awake, she’s unconscious.”

"OK, is she breathing?”

"I don’t think so."

At this point, the operator asks for the caller to put the phone on speaker. She asks if there's a defibrillator around, but there isn't one. She also asks if someone is already performing chest compressions - there is, but they noted that it doesn't appear that Smith is responding.

The operator tells the caller that first responders are on the way to their location off Enterprise Lane, and continues to try and gather more information.

“What’s going on?” the operator asks. "Tell me what you see going on. You’re my eyes and ears, hun.”

“She’s still unconscious,” the caller responds.

The operator instructs the people on the line to continue with the chest compressions until paramedics arrive, but it's clear throughout the call that the situation isn't looking good.

First responders finally arrived around 11:50 p.m. and took over rescue efforts. An incident report from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said EMTs worked on Smith for several minutes, but their attempts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, investigators talked with students present for the Kappa Alpha fraternity formal. They admitted alcohol had been consumed, but said no drugs had been involved. Investigators also talked with Smith's brother, also a Furman student, and her boyfriend.

Smith's boyfriend told authorities he was in a back room at the event space with her talking when she said she didn't feel well, according to the incident report. Moments later, she fell to the ground. He yelled for help and did CPR until the EMS arrived.

Smith's bother said he wasn't there when she collapsed. He told deputies she didn't have any medical issues.

While the cause of Smith's death is still unclear, the university said it's gathering information and cooperating with authorities.

Smith was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Smith is a 2017 graduate of Marist School, which is located in metro Atlanta. The schools' president, Father Bill Rowland, released a statement about Smith's death:

"All of us at Marist School were deeply saddened to learn of Caroline’s passing, and our heartfelt prayers go out to Caroline’s family and friends. Many of our students, teachers, and coaches remember her fondly and feel blessed to have known her. Of course, that makes her loss all the more keenly felt. The Marist School community pulls together in situations such as these. After school today, we’ve invited our community to gather in the chapel for a time of quiet prayer. Our campus ministry and counseling offices are providing ministry and support and also the opportunity to share a memory or write a note to the family. As a faith-filled school community, we present Caroline to Christ the Good Shepherd who will escort her to her heavenly home where there will be no more tears. We eagerly await the day when we will be reunited with her. Until then, we pray, at times with tears, for Caroline, her family, and friends, along with the faculty and students at Furman University where Caroline was a sophomore and with whom we share this loss.”

Furman University officials said they are focusing on helping her family and the campus heal. They plan on sharing information about her memorial services when they are scheduled.