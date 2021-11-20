911 calls reveal chaos surrounding discharged gun at Atlanta airport

Nearly a month later, panicked callers are painting a new picture of Nov. 20.

ATLANTA — A little over a month after authorities said a man brought a gun to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, newly released 911 calls are revealing the chaos that followed after it went off.

"Everyone is running saying there's gunshots. I don't hear anything but everybody is running," a woman said to 911 dispatch on Nov. 20. "Everybody's running toward me talking about gunfire. I see a police officer, he has a gun out."

Screams are heard in the background while the woman is on the line with the dispatcher before hanging up. Cell phone video shows crowds running outside of the building and through terminals as the scene unfolded.

Transportation Security Administration said the incident started with a bag search. An agent at the checkpoint identified a prohibited item via X-Ray.

According to the released statement, the TSA officer "advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged."

As authorities rushed to the area, airport communications were fielding calls from people inside the building and even across the country.

"There's a shooter, there's a shooter," a caller said. "I'm up under the counter. I can't see anything."

Through several calls, the dispatcher is heard asking people to stay calm.

"We have an active shooter inside the airport so we need everybody to stay clear, and stay safe, and stay down," dispatch tells one caller.

The dispatcher is heard telling people to avoid leaving their area and to stay put, no matter how odd the location may seem. Dispatch offers little details on evacuation plans and works to field calls from outside the state as well.

"I just got a text message from my daughter. I'm in Chicago and you guys have some type of airport shooting or something and a couple of passengers are in a closet," a mother said.

Apart from calls reporting the chaos, dispatch also fielded calls for medical assistance calling for at least one ambulance to respond to the airport.

During the chaos, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention, the TSA said in a statement.

Authorities tended to the crowds while trying to search for the man who brought the gun to the airport, according to police. Law enforcement later found the gun in a trash can on airport property.

Authorities previously said the man was a convicted felon, and there was an outstanding warrant to his arrest prior to the incident at the airport.

Days after the incident, Atlanta Police said he turned himself into the Clayton County Jail.