911 calls reveals chaotic moments after Republic Lounge co-owner shot

At least four witnesses called 911 to report what happened.

ATLANTA — Moments after co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot in the head outside of the Republic Lounge, people who witnessed the aftermath called for help.

New 911 calls shed light on those who tried to help the Republic Lounge owner as he fought for his life.

Gidewon, a husband and father of four, was shot by someone police believe was at the nightclub Saturday morning. Police said the person got kicked out for being intoxicated. That person allegedly came back to the club with a gun and targeted Gidewon.

"We were just inside, and we just came outside, and somebody shot the owner. He's on the floor right now. I think he shot him in the head," said a caller.

After the shooting, a group of people who were inside the Republic Lounge came outside to help the owner. The callers claimed he was still breathing at the time and wanted to try to drive Gidewon to the hospital themselves.

911 operator: Is he responding normally?

Caller: Somebody just touched his *unrecognizable* and he's still breathing. I think they are trying to get a car. I don't know if they should take him.

911 operator: But we have the ambulances in route to him. Is he responding normally?

Caller: He's not responding. We see blood on the floor.

The 911 operator then asked the witness if they were putting him in the car. The phone is given to another person in the group.

911 operator: Did they put him in the car?

Caller: We got somebody shot over here. He's still breathing.

911 operator: Has he been shot more than once?

Caller: Let's just take him in because somebody bring that. Can somebody bring a car? Come on. Get everybody out of the car. Come on. Before he. Before he dies.

At that time, Grady Emergency units were already on their way to the scene. The caller can be heard talking to the rest of his group as they try and figure out how to help Gidewon.

Another caller was sleeping in his apartment when the gunshot woke him up.

"I woke up suddenly to try to look through my window, and I saw two people alone. So what I'm thinking is the body of a person going in front of the club," the caller said.

Two other callers caught a view of the shooter walking away from the scene. They said he was wearing a black and white shirt or hoodie and was walking toward Howell Mill Road after he allegedly shot the owner in the head. Another caller, who said he caught a video of the shooter, also spotted the suspect in a hat.

Atlanta Police have named a person of interest in the shooting death of the co-owner Wednesday.

APD said Wednesday that they're looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto, who they believe might have pulled the trigger.

Michael and his brother, Alex Gidewon, are co-owners of Republic Lounge and are involved with AG Entertainment, a premiere nightlife entertainment organization in Atlanta.