He's 95 years old and he's on a mission.

Ernie Andrus is a WWII Navy veteran who is running across the country for a second time. The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted photos on social media Saturday as Sergeant First Class Chad Gray of Post 23-Brunswick had the chance of escorting Andrus on his run.

According to Andrus' website, he started his first journey in 2013 after turning 90 and went from San Diego, California on October 7, 2013, and reached the Atlantic Ocean, St. Simons Island, which is located off the Georgia coast, on August 20, 2016.

Now, he's going at it again, but he's reversing his route. He started his second run on March 16.

"We salute you sir for your service and sacrifice to this great nation," the Department of Public Safety's Facebook post reads.

The first time Andrus went on the voyage, it took him a little over 999 hours to complete it.

"I am only running 13 miles a week now so it will take me 5 years. (I’ll be 100 years old), should I live that long," his website said.

He's doing it to raise money for the LST 325 Ship Memorial. His website said the ship was used during the WWII era.

"The 325 is the only one left that is restored and operational. My dream is to take the ship back to Normandy for a D-Day Memorial," the website reads. "I didn’t raise near enough money on my first run so I’m trying again. "

As he goes along, Andrus, posts updates on his Facebook page.

Get more information about Andrus' journey and how to donate. Runners and volunteers can also join him on his journey.

