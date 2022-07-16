Police investigating shooting on elementary school's property; 1 hurt, South Fulton Police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning on A. Phillip Randolph Elementary School's property on Campbellton Road.

Authorities said it happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. when officers were patrolling the area of the elementary school and heard gunshots.

After canvassing the area, South Fulton Police determined that the shooting happened on the elementary school's property. A victim was taken to Grady Hospital for medical treatment, according to the City of South Fulton Police Department. Authorities have not yet released the condition of the victim or if anyone is in custody.

South Fulton Police said it's assisting the Fulton County Schools Police Department with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.