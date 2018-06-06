DINWIDDIE, Va. -- The Virginia State Police chased a stolen armored personnel carrier on I-95 and through downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

CBS 6 in Richmond reports a soldier from Fort Pickett in Nottoway County drove off with the vehicle, which was not armed, on Rt 460 headed east.

Police were notified around 7:55 p.m. the vehicle was taken from the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center and followed it on I-85 to I-95.

Video footage posted to Facebook shows the vehicle traveling north near the Dinwiddie area. Virginia State Police said the vehicle traveled at a maximum speed of about 40 miles per hour.

There is no information regarding how the driver gained access to the vehicle and there have been no crashes or injuries involved with the chase.

The driver stopped around 9:40 p.m. at East Broad Street and 11th Street, surrendering to police, according to NBC 12 in Richmond.

