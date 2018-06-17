UPDATE: Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzales says the two boys killed in Saturday's accident were brothers from Macon -- ages 10 and 14.

He says he won't be releasing the names since they are children.

Gonzales says a truck was going up an embankment and landed on the three children who were playing next to the track.

The condition of the third person involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

Two children were killed Saturday night at South Creek Mud Boggin' in Milledgeville, according to Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzales.

Gonzales says the wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. while there was an event going on at the mud park.

According to Gonzales, two children were killed, but he would not go into detail about how the accident happened.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says Georgia State Patrol Fatality Investigators were called in to handle the scene. Massee called it a "tragic accident."

Massee says a third person was flown to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

