PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Paulding County Sheriff's Office said a young girl was seriously hurt Monday after being accidentally shot by a 4-year-old boy.

It happened at a home in the Parkcrest Crossing subdivision in Dallas, Georgia between 5 and 6 p.m.

According to Paulding County Sheriff Sgt. Ashley Henson, the shooting appeared to be accidental. Officials confirmed that the girl is 6-years-old and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Henson said the parents have not been charged at this time, and it's unclear if charges will be filed.

