AAA, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office hosts catalytic converter anti-theft etching event

The free etching event will be held in Roswell.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Auto club group AAA Georgia and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office want to put a stop to catalytic converter thefts - so they are partnering up for a free event to help.

Deputies alongside AAA will etch VIN onto catalytic converters on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will be at AAA Car Care Mansell in Roswell.

Organizers said this event is to help deter theft of catalytic converters, which have been on the rise in the metro Atlanta area.

According to a report based on insurance claims data released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 64,000 catalytic converters were stolen in 2022. To note, AAA cites that catalytic converter replacement costs $1,000 or more.

"That’s why AAA is hosting a free one-day event where a qualified technician will apply a non-removable label with a unique ID number which will be uploaded to a secure international tracking database that can be accessed by law enforcement and recyclers," a spokesperson said in a news release.

Those interested in utilizing the service can find all of the event details below.