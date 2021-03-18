Live now | Asian American and Pacific Islander state legislators to hold conference following tragic shooting

It will take place at 9 a.m. at the South Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.

ATLANTA — The Asian American and Pacific Islander state legislators are scheduled to hold a press conference today after a tragic shooting left eight people dead - six of whom were Asian women in Cherokee County and Midtown Atlanta Tuesday.

State Representatives Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville), Bee Nguyen (D-Atlanta) and Marvin Lim (D-Norcross), along with State Senators Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek) and Sheikh Rahman (D-Lawrenceville) are scheduled to speak at the event.

The Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta organization released a statement on Wednesday condemning the shootings and voicing support for the victims: “When our most vulnerable community members are targeted, we all need to band together.”

Many members of the community said that unity is what’s needed right now.

Many different Asian-American organizations in Atlanta said they’re working together, planning and mobilizing to bring more awareness to this.

Georgia State Rep. Marvin Lin from the 99th District said right now, the priority should be to help the victims and their families.

“What’s coming next is for state leaders and others in the community to ensure that our voices are being heard in the larger dialogue about what’s happening with violence towards minorities,” he said.

Representative Lim said he and other AAPI elected officials are fighting for Asian Americans at a state level, making sure they’re heard and protected.