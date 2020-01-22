CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges including murder after a body was found behind his home on Monday, authorities revealed.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the incident started when they received a call about a body found in a brush pile on Rose Street in the San Marco subdivision. Authorities said the body was wrapped in a blanket behind a home.

Investigators learned that 41-year-old Aaron Ashley, of Carrolton, was the owner of the home. The sheriff's office said they began searching for him "not knowing if he would be involved in the incident or a victim himself," according to a Facebook post.

Investigators learned that Ashley was at a home on Wassell Street in Bremen and when they tried to speak with him, he barricaded himself inside of the home. Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Bremen Police Department, Paulding County SWAT, and Carroll County/Carrollton Police Departments ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit all assisted in the standoff.

No word on how long the standoff lasted, but officials said it ended peacefully.

Ashley was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including felony murder, aggravated assault, concealment of a death, and destruction of evidence. More charges could follow as the investigation continues, authorities said.

