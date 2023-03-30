Georgia inmate left work detail in stolen car, officials say

Authorities said Aaron Lee Fore left in a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia in a Thursday tweet. It has a Georgia license plate that reads RNW4154.

GEORGIA, USA — Officials with the Georgia Department of Corrections have initiated a statewide search for a Decatur inmate who left his work detail in Bainbridge.

Authorities said Aaron Lee Fore left in a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia in a Thursday tweet. It has a Georgia license plate that reads RNW4154.

He is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds. Officers said he also has brown eyes and hair.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public not to approach Fore. Authorities encourage the public to call 478-992-5111 or dial 911 if they see Fore.