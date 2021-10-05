Buford community mourns 'tragic' death of student-athlete

Aaron Kirkland, a junior at Buford High School, was killed in a car accident Monday night, Gwinnett Police confirmed.

BUFORD, Ga. — The Buford community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Aaron Kirkland, a junior at Buford High School, was killed in a car accident Monday night, Gwinnett Police confirmed.

The details surrounding the accident were not yet made available and police said the investigation is ongoing. A school official said Kirkland was returning home from a YoungLife event when the accident happened.

"The Buford family is hurting today at the loss of one of our wrestlers," the team wrote on its Facebook page. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family."

According to Buford head wrestling coach Tom Beuglas, Kirkland placed fourth in the state finals last year, competing in the 195-pound weight class.

Our thought and prayers go out to the Kirkland family and everyone involved in our program. One of our family was fatally injured in a car accident last night. Aaron Kirkland was a junior. He placed 4th in state last year. He was loved and will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/bMLRihwYdZ — Buford Wrestling (@bufordwrestling) October 5, 2021

Beuglas said Kirkland was a "natural" since he started wrestling in the 9th grade.

"He comes from a very supportive family, and was one of the most well-liked members of our team, he could get along with everyone," Beuglas said in an email.

He said the young man had been training all spring and summer to prepare for the upcoming season.

In a statement, the district said they were saddened to hear the news of Kirkland's passing. They said he attended Buford City Schools since kindergarten.