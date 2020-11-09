1 killed in electrical accident in northwest Atlanta

Here's what we know right now.

ATLANTA — Officials say one person has died after an accident involving a utility truck in northwest Atlanta.

It happened at Bolton Drive and Holtz Lane, off Marietta Boulevard, according to the Atlanta Fire Department.

The Atlanta Police Department said that it appears a man was operating a bucket truck when he may have made contact with electrical wires as he was working. Police said the man's contact with the wires may have killed him, and caused the bucket truck to catch fire. Atlanta Fire said they believe the person got then got caught underneath the truck.

There are wires still in the street, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

