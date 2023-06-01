Lanes reopen on I-285 near Indian Creek MARTA being shut down over pedestrian struck

Traffic continued as normal just after 6 a.m.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: All lanes are no reopen.

All lanes of I-285 northbound are shut down between Covington Highway and Memorial Drive after a pedestrian was struck near the Indian Creek MARTA station, according to DeKalb County Police.

A travel alert was sent out by Georgia 511 just before 4:20 a.m.

At this time, traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Covington Highway.

Drivers are also encouraged to take I-75/85 north through downtown to avoid the eastside perimeter.

