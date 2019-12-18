JASPER, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff's gun accidentally went off inside of a Walmart Tuesday evening in Jasper.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, a round from Sheriff Donnie Craig's backup gun hit the floor when the weapon accidentally discharged.

The sheriff's office posted a statement on its Facebook page about the incident.

"Sheriff Craig has stated how thankful he is that no one was seriously injured in the incident," the post reads.

Authorities said the gun was secured in the waistband when it went off.

"Currently this matter is being investigated by the Pickens Sheriff’s Office and per proper protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified of the incident," the post reads.

The post has been shared and commented on hundreds of times on Facebook with many saying they are glad that no one was hurt.

The sheriff's office said they will follow all policy protocols during the investigation.

