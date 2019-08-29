CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — He was once a police recruit, but now he’s charged in connection to at least eight sexual assaults in Clayton County.

Police struggled for years to find Kenneth Bowen III, until they finally tracked him down through a DNA sample and arrested him, ending a four-year long search.

Investigators say Bowen lived within a two-mile radius of his eight alleged victims. Officers say the sexual assaults occurred at the homes of women in Jonesboro and Riverdale - almost all at apartment complexes and townhomes.

RELATED: An alleged serial rapist is in custody. These are the attacks he's suspected of.

11Alive learned even more about Bowen when we took a closer look at his background.

Bowen's exposure to law enforcement actually began in 2016 when he was with the 170th military police battalion at Fort Stewart.



Clayton County Police background check documents obtained by 11Alive reveal his former military superiors gave him glowing recommendations to become a police officer. One characterizes him as a "responsible young man, job oriented … handles tasks well." Another says he has a "great attitude … works well with others." And many more endorsed him as a potential trust worthy police officer.

Bowen even endorsed himself in a letter to the Clayton County Police Department saying he's in great shape, "participating in a few martial arts, such as Jiu Jitsu, Army Combative and boxing. He even dropped his brother's name, who was already in the police academy.

Bowen finally got his chance.

"He was scheduled to attend academy training,” said Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts.

Police officials say Bowen was ready to start, until one day he showed up late for work.



"He gave me a 30-minute ETA. That 30 ETA turned into a three-hour ETA, and upon his arrival he gave statements that differed about where he was and who he was with," Roberts added.

Bowen was fired for lying.



A year later, he was arrested and accused of being the infamous Clayton County serial rapist.

MORE HEADLINES

'My pleasure to remove that cloud': Police detail arrest after four-year search for alleged serial rapist

911 archives, suspect sketches and a traffic stop: How police caught an alleged serial rapist