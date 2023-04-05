Henry County Sheriff to host series of 'active threat and security response' seminars for public

The sheriff's office wrote on its social media page the training sessions are in response to the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville . The next session will be Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 469 Mt Olive Rd in Stockbridge. Those interested can register, online here.

March 25: 9 a.m.

April 5: 6:30 p.m.

May 10: 6:30 p.m.

June 7: 6:30 p.m.

"What happened at The Covenant School makes you numb. It breaks your heart. As parents and community leaders all we want to do is protect our communities and be comfortable with the thought of our loved ones sitting in a classroom, at work or in a house of worship," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "We will continue to reiterate the unpredictability of active threats and how some level of readiness through a whole community approach can enhance response mechanisms."