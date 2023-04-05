Henry County Sheriff to host series of 'active threat and security response' seminars for public

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Foundation are partnering to host a series of "active threat and security response seminars" for the public.
The sheriff's office wrote on its social media page the training sessions are in response to the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville. The next session will be Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 469 Mt Olive Rd in Stockbridge. Those interested can register, online here.
You can check out the full list of seminars the sheriff's office will host below:
March 25: 9 a.m.
- Eagles Landing First Baptist Church
2400 GA 42 N
McDonough, GA
April 5: 6:30 p.m.
- Mount Olive Baptist Church
469 Mt Olive Rd.
Stockbridge, GA
May 10: 6:30 p.m.
- Wesley Chapel UMC
397 Racetrack Rd.
McDonough, GA
June 7: 6:30 p.m.
- Grace Baptist Church
2178 Hwy 138 E
Stockbridge, GA
"What happened at The Covenant School makes you numb. It breaks your heart. As parents and community leaders all we want to do is protect our communities and be comfortable with the thought of our loved ones sitting in a classroom, at work or in a house of worship," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "We will continue to reiterate the unpredictability of active threats and how some level of readiness through a whole community approach can enhance response mechanisms."