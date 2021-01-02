Activists, lawmakers demand change at meat processing plants nationwide after Gainesville leak

Group asks for federal investigation after six people were killed in a liquid nitrogen leak at a chicken plant in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Activist groups and lawmakers from across the country came together Monday demanding change after six people were killed in a liquid nitrogen leak at a chicken processing plant in Gainesville.

The group of leaders is saying that the Gainesville incident highlights an even greater issue nationwide.

Activist Maria Del Rosario describes it as a systemic issue across all poultry and meat packing plants.

“These are folks that do not have a voice and are scared to ask for help because they're undocumented," Del Rosario said during Monday's press conference.

Sur Legal Collaborative representative Shelly Anand calls the leak at Foundation Food Group a "wake up call for this country," adding, "this industry is one of the most dangerous, and we are here to say these workers have rights."

Five out of the six people killed in Thursday's liquid nitrogen leak were Latino. Activists say some of the 130 workers evacuated from the plant ducked out of medical checks over fears of deportation.

“We cannot be a country that gives the message that a person’s immigration status is more important than their health," said Georgia State Senator Michelle Au.

Advocates say they want a federal investigation into procedures at meat processing plants nationwide. They also want the Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ramp up protections for industry workers. Additionally, the group wants all funeral expenses to be covered for the families of the Gainesville victims.

“What happened to these families is a grave loss and we are here to seek justice for those poultry workers," said Elliot Lepe with Southern Poverty Law Center.