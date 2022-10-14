x
Body found in Acworth at construction site

Police said a cause of death was not yet known.
ACWORTH, Ga. — A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in Acworth, police said.

The Acworth Police Department said officers responded to a welfare check around 10 a.m. at the Ajax Construction area on Ivey Road.

"Officers met with the caller and was informed that they found what appeared to be a body," a release said. "Detectives were requested to the scene and confirmed that there was a deceased body."

The department did not immediately have an identity of the person to release. They said the body is being transported to the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.

"The Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is working this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770- 974-1232," the department said.

   

