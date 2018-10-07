ACWORTH, Ga. -- The Cobb County Police Department Bomb Squad was called to assist sheriff's deputies who were serving a warrant early Tuesday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., deputies were executing a seizure warrant for a Ford Tahoe and an arrest warrant for Brent Christopher Allsup.

Authorities confirm that this same man who was facing three felony drug charges after he was found passed out at the Kennesaw State University's student center in October. At the time, KSU officials said Allsup taught part-time in the school's Coles College of Business, School of Accountancy, but wasn't currently teaching classes.

11Alive has reached out to the school confirm the status of his employment.

Brent Christopher Allsup

Tuesday, while serving the warrants, one of the deputies saw what looked like a pipe bomb inside a vehicle, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. That's when the bomb squad was called to assist and the device has since been removed.

Allsup was taken into custody without incident. The scene has been "rendered safe" according to Acworth Police Department.

The subdivision is located off of Baker Road at Baker Oaks, according to Acworth Police Department's Facebook, and just south of I-75 in Cobb County.

The area surrounding the home was evacuated which included six residents.

