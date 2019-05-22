ACWORTH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is on the lookout for a caretaker who was seen on camera pushing an elderly woman to the floor during some sort of argument.

On May 17, Acworth police officers were sent to The Legacy at Walton Outlook apartment complex where they learned of what happened to 86-year-old Pearl Conner.

The suspect in the case, 61-year-old Sheliah Knight, was allegedly caught on in-home cameras pushing the woman she was supposed to be caring for to the ground. Warrants say the fall left the patient with Alzheimer's with a broken hip and a bruised arm.

After reviewing the video, the police department issued a warrant for Knight's arrest. Police haven't released what led up to the alleged attack or if they believe Knight is now on the run. They do, however, know that she isn't in custody.

Police are hoping anyone with information about the suspect will call the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.

***

Abortion law in Georgia | DAs say they won't prosecute women

Mother mortality rate: Mothers are dying from childbirth

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Video shows healthcare staff punching, beating disabled man with belt

Morehouse College commencement speaker to pay off student loan debt for class of 2019