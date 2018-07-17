ACWORTH, Ga. -- Acworth Police need help finding two suspects who robbed a man who was delivering pizza at a motel on Cowan Road.

Officers released a photo of a person of interest who they said ran as police attempted to make contact during the course of the investigation.

On Monday around 11:20 p.m., the victim said he was delivering pizza to the backside of the Super 8 when he was approached by two people with guns. The victim was forced to his knees.

The robbers took the victim's keys, cell phone, $18, the pizza, and his dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe.

Tuesday, authorities found the victim's SUV in the Grove Park subdivision area. While investigating, a detective saw two men, believed to be the suspects in the armed robbery, walking in the area. As the detective approached the suspects, they ran away.

Officers searched the area with aerial assistance from Georgia State Patrol, but they didn't find the men.

The person in the photo is a person of interest. Acworth Police said the person ran as officers attempted to make contact.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.

