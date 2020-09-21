Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive with brain injury in Cherokee County

Deputies arrived and found several injuries to the little boy's face and body.

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has taken an Acworth mother into custody after her child was found unresponsive with multiple injuries on Saturday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were initially called to Hunter Drive in Acworth to reports of an unresponsive child but soon found evidence of what may have caused the condition.

When deputies examined the one-year-old, they found that he had several injuries to his face and body.

"The child was unable to respond to any stimuli," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

The child was then taken to Childen's Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital and placed into a medically-induced coma due to a brain injury, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the child's mother, 19-year-old Yeimi Lopez-Cardona, was the only person known to be home with the child at the time. After an interview, investigators determined she was responsible for the toddler's injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Lopez-Cardona has been jailed without bond on charges of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act and three counts of first-degree child cruelty.

The child's father was also interviewed, but was not initially on the scene and has not been charged.