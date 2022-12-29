Additional security, clear bag policy, curfew in effect for first Peach Drop since 2019

Now the Peach Drop is back, and Atlanta Police are expecting 50,000 to 60,000 people to attend.

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected in Atlanta this weekend for the Peach Drop and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Atlanta Police want people to know what's allowed and prohibited before they head out for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Atlanta's iconic peach hasn't dropped since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're glad to see it back," said Major Gary Harper with the Atlanta Police Department.

Now the Peach Drop is back, and Atlanta Police are expecting 50,000 to 60,000 people to attend.

You're encouraged to take rideshare or @MARTAservice and be aware of your surrounding.

The free festivities start at 6 p.m. Saturday at Underground Atlanta.

“The planning process has been in place for a couple of months, but a few days prior we do a very heavy physical and video surveillance, aerial surveillance through our drone program and our helicopter unit," said Harper.

No guns are allowed in the Peach Drop area.

“There will be fireworks out here," said Harper. "You can enjoy it if you want to hear noise. Look at the fireworks and enjoy that. Try to avoid just do not do any celebratory gunfire. It's illegal and it's dangerous.”

Kids 16 and younger must have an adult with them after 11 p.m.

“This event will carry out through the curfew time, so any teens, we have to follow the rules with the existing curfew," said Harper. "There have not been any adjustments made for that as at this time.”

Atlanta Police Major Eddie R. Smith encourages you to use ride share. They said MARTA is a second option, and the last option is to drive yourself.

“We have meter parking along with paid parking lot to just make sure is well lit and that they normally have some type of mechanical type of paint system where you could do it on your phone," said Smith.

If you are going to park, police encourage you to park in well-lit areas and not give money to shady parking people.

A clear bag policy will be in effect for the Peach Drop.