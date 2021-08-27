Bus driver dead after 'terrible accident' on school property

No children were involved or witnessed what happened.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Police responded to what officials are calling a "terrible accident" involving a school bus at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. One person died.

Fairburn Police confirmed that the victim is a 66-year-old bus driver who was experiencing mechanical problems with her bus. They believe that she crawled under the bus to make a repair, when it rolled forward, killing her.

It happened in the school's gravel parking lot across from a field house at the at the corner of Milo Fisher St. and Grant St.

Police said no children were involved or witnessed what happened. Authorities also said they are not yet identifying the name of the driver.

11Allive SkyTracker flew over the scene where you can see police tape around a school bus on the property.

Anthony Bazydlo, deputy chief of Fairburn Police said Landmark Christian School is a big part of the community.

"Students, faculty, and staff, our heartfelt condolences go out to them with this tragic accident, it's just absolutely terrible," Bazydlo said.

Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released the following statement:

“To the family and Landmark Christian School,

We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy. Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time.”