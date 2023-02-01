Advertising, political signs on South Fulton poles, right-of-ways could result in fine of up to $1K per sign

A man now faces a fine of up to $10,000 for allegedly putting out 10 signs on public property in the City of South Fulton.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Many of us have seen signs on poles or public rights-of-ways sitting there for what seems like forever. The City of South Fulton is taking action creating a new ordinance making the signs illegal in those spaces. City officials want people to know about the law that went into effect in December and the steep fines coming along with it.

Many people who live in South Fulton woke up to a flurry of signs instead of just presents on Christmas Day.

“We woke up to a lot of litter with these signs," City of South Fulton Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis said. “Residents complained on social media. I started getting phone calls.”

Willis said a man the city believes is responsible was asked to take them down but instead allegedly put more up.

"There were three or four signs up, and after being told to remove them, he put out 6 or 7 more," Willis said.

That means the man could face a fine of up to $10,000. Willis said this is the first big fine after the ordinance going into effect.

The signs are illegal under a City of South Fulton ordinance taking effect on Dec 7.

“It prohibits littering our right of ways and our signage poles with advertisement signs or campaign signs," Willis said.

Numerous people were putting up signs, which ended up in the sewer system, and the taking them down was costing taxpayer dollars, according to Willis, and that prompted the ordinance.

“Advertisement companies don’t come and pick up signs," Willis said. "It was causing a lot of manpower for our code enforcement team to remove signs."

People who don't remove signs within 24 hours can be fined up to $1,000 for each sign.

“We want a clean and pristine city. We will not tolerate litter, and if you’re caught, you’re going to be fined," Willis said.

11Alive spoke to the man on the phone who allegedly put up the signs. He didn't want to go on camera, but said he didn't do it.